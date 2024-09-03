College football is back. Week one of the 2024 season was action-packed and showcased the brightest stars in the world. A number of Heisman contenders put up big numbers during the first week of games and made their case as the best player in the sport. More eyes are on college football than ever before, and the new fans had good timing because the depth of star talent in the league runs deep. Here are the 25 best college football players playing in the 2024 season across every team and every conference.

1. Travis Hunter, Colorado, WR/CB, Junior

Travis Hunter is a megastar, and he is one of the biggest deals to step foot on a college football field in recent memory. He, alongside his coach (Deion Sanders), and his quarterback (Shedeur Sanders), helped revolutionize college football and make their games must-watch TV. They opened up fandom to a whole new audience in the process.

The part Hunter played in this football transformation was as the rare two-way superstar that we haven't seen much of this century. Hunter has a case as both the best receiver and the best cornerback in college football. His two-way dominance makes him the best player overall in college football.

Hunter helped turn the Colorado program around last year, and now he looks to prove that the Buffaloes are legitimate contenders and not just a culturally relevant team. Hunter started that journey already this season with a three-touchdown performance in Week 1 against NDSU. The receiver was equally as dominant as a cornerback, too, and he played nearly every snap for the football team in their first game.

2. Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State, RB, Junior

Ollie Gordon does it all for Oklahoma State. He has speed, power, elusiveness, vision, balance, and pass-catching ability. That all led to over 2,000 scrimmage yards last season, including a nation-leading 1,732 yards on the ground.

Gordon was arrested this summer for suspicion of drunk driving, but if the Cowboys star learned from his mistakes, he could be in for an even bigger year this year than last. The best running back from last season already has had an impressive start this season. He had over 100 yards and a touchdown in the first game of the season, but fans can expect even bigger numbers going forward.

3. Mason Graham, Michigan, DT, Junior

After winning the College Football Playoff, Michigan had an NCAA-leading 13 players drafted to the NFL, per Mark Puleo of The Athletic. They still have plenty of talent returning, though, even with a new coaching staff in town. The best of the bunch is Mason Graham, the team's defensive tackle. While he can certainly maul and use brute strength to find success, Graham thrives because of his quickness and shiftyness on the defensive line. The Michigan star is incredible at getting to the quarterback and racking up pressures from the interior of the defensive line because of those traits.

4. Will Johnson, Michigan, CB, Junior

The defending champions have two of the top five returning college football players, and they both play on the defensive side of the football. The second Wolverine who ranks as one of the best college football players in 2024 is Will Johnson. Johnson is a ball-hawking cornerback, and he is most known for his interception on the first play in the second half of Michigan's national title victory.

5. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado, QB, Senior

Like Michigan, we are giving Colorado two of the top five spots in these rankings, but the Buffaloes stars do have more to prove. The hype is there for Shedeur Sanders and his team; the Buffaloes just need to execute. Even if the team doesn't rack up more wins this year (they went 4-8 last year), Sanders will likely be a high draft pick just like Travis Hunter.

He is a pocket passer who possesses elite precision on his throws. His accuracy at all three levels is impressive, but it is the deep ball that stands out the most. Sanders plays with confidence, and that was on display during his four-touchdown, 445-yard performance in the first game of the year. The quarterback helped turn the Colorado program around last year, and now he will look to lead the team as they take the next step forward.

6. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon, QB, Senior

Dillon Gabriel is now in his sixth season of college football, so he certainly has experience. Gabriel dominated at UCF in the AAC before finding success at a higher level with Oklahoma in the Big 12. Now, the quarterback is suiting up for Oregon in the Big 10. Bo Nix's replacement is just as talented as Oregon's last starter was, and he will look to find success post-transferring as his predecessor did before him.

Gabriel already has 15,245 career passing yards and 127 total passing touchdowns, both of which rank in the top 10 all-time. The sixth-year senior could end up as the all-time leader in those statistics by season's end. Gabriel entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, per Nick Bromberg of Yahoo Sports.

7. James Pearce Jr., Tennessee, EDGE, Junior

James Pearce is uber-talented, which is why he is viewed by many as the likely first-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the athletic freak of nature only has three career starts to his name so far, so we couldn't justify putting him in the top five of this list. Pearce might make his ranking as the seventh-best college football player look silly by the end of the season, though.

Even though he has been coming off of the bench, Pearce has been dominant when he has been on the football field. The edge rusher had an SEC-leading 10 sacks last season, and he should break out even more this year.

8. Caleb Downs, Ohio State, S, Sophomore

Caleb Downs was the top player available in the transfer portal (per 247 Sports), and now, Ohio State has a new starting safety who has plenty of experience playing at a high level. Downs transferred from Alabama after only one season, and he was even named the SEC Freshman of the Year last year. Downs led Alabama in tackles (107) as a freshman, which had never been done before, and he is the only sophomore to make our ranking of the top 25 college football players in 2024.

9. Carson Beck, Georgia, QB, Senior

Although an SEC Championship Game loss forced them to miss out on the College Football Playoff last year, the Georgia Bulldogs are still clearly one of the best teams in college football, and they've been the best team in the nation for years now. The number one ranked team is loaded with talent. It is Carson Beck who leads the team at the quarterback position.

Beck put up massive numbers last season (3,941 passing yards), but some questioned if his success was because of his own doing or because of the talent around him. In 2024, Beck will look to prove that he is more than just a product of the system that he plays in.

10. Will Campbell, LSU, OT, Junior

The LSU Tigers often have elite offensive linemen. The latest star blocker is Will Campbell, who is the best offensive tackle in the nation. The 325-pounder has been starting at left tackle since his freshman season, and he will protect Garrett Nussmeier's blind side this season. Campbell's prowess as a pass-blocker was a big reason why Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy last year.

11. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona, WR, Junior

If you throw it up, Tetairoa McMillan will probably catch it. The 6-foot-5 receiver at Arizona is a jump-ball expert and matchup nightmare. McMillan only dropped two passes last season en route to catching 90 balls, 63 of which went for first downs. McMillan is off to a hot start this season, too, as his 304 receiving yards are the most in college football to start the season. McMillan's Week 1 performance was one of the best in college football history.

12. Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas, OL, Junior

Texas re-emerged as a powerhouse last year, largely because of their offense. They had both a great passing attack and rushing game. Kelvin Banks is a big reason why, and he will be tasked with protecting Quinn Ewers' blindside this year. The Longhorns offense looks even better this year, as Texas put up 52 points in their first game of the season.

13. Jalen Milroe, Alabama, QB, Junior

Jalen Milroe was benched early last season, but he played the rest of the year at a Heisman-caliber level. Now, the Alabama quarterback is viewed as one of the best players in the nation and a candidate to win college football's most prestigious award this go around. Milroe thrives as a runner, but he had a number of impressive plays throwing the ball last season, too.

The momentum Milroe carries from last season after he was re-named the starter, combined with Kalen DeBoer taking over as head coach of the Crimson Tide, means that Milroe could be in for a monsterous junior season.

14. Luther Burden III, Missouri, WR, Junior

The 2024 NFL Draft class was stacked at the receiver position, which led the position group to being somewhat depleted of big-name superstars at the collegiate level. There are still plenty of talented pass-catchers in college football, though, and Luther Burden is one of the position's headliners.

Burden hauled in 86 receptions for 1,212 yards last season. The receiver is a weapon, and Missouri gameplans a number of different ways to get him the ball because he thrives after the catch.

15. Deone Walker, Kentucky, DT, Junior

Deone Walker is a mountain of a man. The Kentucky defensive tackle stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 348 pounds. His strength and size overwhelms opponents, which is why he had 12.5 tackles for a loss last season. Walker is not a one-trick pony, though. Although he thrives stopping the run, he also generates pressure and is quicker and more nimble than you'd expect.

16. Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State, RB, Junior

The 2022 Freshman of the Year was first-team All-SEC in each of the last two seasons for Ole Miss. He transferred to Ohio State in the offseason, though, but he should still be a dominant force running the football. Judkins had 1,567 yards on the ground as a freshman before he rushed for 1,158 yards last season. He'd likely rank in the top five of this list if he didn't have to share the backfield with another talented ball carrier. TreVeyon Henderson does lower Judkins' ceiling in 2024, but there is no denying his talent.

17. Abdul Carter, Penn State, EDGE, Junior

Abdul Carter has drawn Micah Parsons comparisons, and not just because he rocks the number 11 for Penn State. Carter is incredibly versatile, as he is capable of thriving in coverage, against the run, and as a pass rusher. After predominantly playing the Will linebacker spot last year, Carter is transitioning to a full-time edge role.

18. Omarion Hampton, UNC, RB, Junior

Omarion Hampton was a finalist for the Doan Walker Award last season, and he is a favorite to win the title of best running back in the nation this year. With Drake Maye off to the NFL, Hampton will likely improve upon the 1,504 rushing yards he put up last season.

19. Quinn Ewers, Texas, QB, Junior

While fans were excited to see Arch Manning enter the game for Texas in their Week 1 blowout win, it was Quinn Ewers who led the team to that point and will continue leading the Longhorns for the rest of the season. Like Manning, Ewers was once one of the highest ranked high school football players ever.

He has now found a home with Texas after transferring from Ohio State after the 2021 season. Ewers had a breakout campaign last year, which resulted in Texas making the College Football Playoff. Now he has national title and Heisman potential.

20. Jay Higgins, Iowa, LB, Senior

Jay Higgins is your typical, old-school Iowa linebacker. He has a nose for the football and racks up ridiculous tackle numbers because of it. Higgins' 171 tackles last season were the most in the nation.

21. Malaki Starks, Georgia, S, Junior

Despite the success that the Georgia defense has had in recent years, the first Bulldogs defensive player in these rankings to come up is ranked 21st. That is Malaki Starks, the team's star safety. While Starks is solid against the run, it is his playmaking ability in pass coverage that makes him a standout. Starks is a centerfield safety who makes plays on the ball in the air. He has had seven passes defended in each of the last two seasons.

22. Kaidon Salter, Liberty, QB, Junior

Kaidon Salter is a dual-threat superstar. One of the most talented players to ever play for Liberty. Salter is as much of a threat with his legs as he is with his arm. He thrives in the RPO system, which is why he went for over 1,000 yards on the ground last season on top of throwing for 2,876 yards.

23. Cam Ward, Miami, QB, Senior

Cam Ward was the biggest superstar quarterback to transfer to a new team for the 2024 season. The former Washington State signal caller will now be slinging the ball for Miami. With a better supporting cast around him, we expect Ward to take another step forward.

24. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss, QB, Senior

Three of the last four spots in our top 25 college football players list go to the quarterback position, meaning Jaxson Dart makes eight quarterbacks on this list. The 2025 NFL Draft class isn't supposed to be as stacked as last year's when it comes to signal callers, but there is certainly plenty of talent under center in college football this year.

With Quinshon Judkins now playing for Ohio State, Dart will be asked to do a lot for the Ole Miss offense. That was illustrated in the Rebels' first game of the year, as Dart threw for 418 yards and five touchdowns in a 76-0 performance against Furman.

25. Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State, WR, Senior

Emeka Egbuka was expected to be one of the best college football players last year on the opposite side of Marvin Harrison Jr. in Ohio State's offense. Instead, Egbuka struggled with injuries and had a down season. Harrison is gone to the NFL, and Egbuka could be in line for a bounce-back season.