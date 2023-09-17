The Arizona State Sun Devils entered their matchup this week against the Fresno State Bulldogs without their opening-week starting quarterback, Jaden Rashada. During the game, second-string quarterback Trenton Bourguet and later Drew Pyne (former Notre Dame QB) both exited early due to a foot and leg injury, respectively. After what proved to be a catastrophic outing for Arizona State football's quarterback room, head coach Kenny Dillingham told reporters that Rashada is now expected to miss four to six weeks with an injury that “has bothered the freshman since he was in high school.”

Rashada, who started each of the last two games for Arizona State football, has thrown for 403 yards and three touchdowns during that span. The true freshman, who signed with Florida originally before the unraveling of a lucrative NIL deal, won the starter role due to a combination of veteran transfer Pyne's “curveball” injury and Rashada's own impressive performance during preseason.

Though the severity of both Pyne and Bourguet's injuries are not yet known, there is a chance that Arizona State football will be forced to settle on their fourth option — sophomore Jacob Conover — as they did to end the game against Fresno State football.

In the 29-0 loss, Conover completed just six passes on 16 attempts for 89 yards. He also posted a pair of interceptions to go with that for a QBR of 5.6. Arizona State football is certainly dealing with less-than-ideal quarterback circumstances, despite entering the season with some impressive depth headlined by Jaden Rashada. How Dillingham navigates these tricky waters will be interesting to see.