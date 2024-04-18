New head coach Mike Elko and Texas A&M football are no strangers to the transfer portal. In the winter window, the Aggies added 24 new scholarship players and are hoping to do the same in the spring window.
“If we feel like there is value to be added, we're going to try and take advantage of it,” Elko said, via TexAgs “Any time free agency opens, you're looking to see what's available and at what level and if it's worth it for your program.”
Texas A&M football unfortunately knows too much about the losses that the transfer portal can create, as they experienced under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. Fisher chose not to dip too much into the portal for help. Elko, obviously, has a different approach.
Like any team, the Aggies will take their losses, even during the spring window of the transfer portal, as no team is immune to it. Already, the team has lost two players from the secondary, a linebacker, and an offensive lineman. Any of those positions could be where Elko looks for depth in the portal, but two positions that need further evaluation and possible need for improvement are wide receiver and defensive line.
With that said, let's look at the three players that Texas A&M football should target in the college football transfer portal's spring window.
Sam Brown, Wide Receiver, Houston
Elko did nice work in the Aggies' 2024 recruiting class, bringing in early enrollee four-star Izaiah Williams. Along with him should be transfer senior Jabre Barber and junior Cyrus Allen. That then leaves Noah Thomas, Jahdae Walker, and Moose Muhammad III as the only experienced receivers on the team for offensive coordinator Collin Klein to work with.
Connor Weigman, who looks to be the starting quarterback for the Texas A&M football team in 2024, could use more weapons on the perimeter, preferably some with experience. Sam Brown out of Houston deserves a look.
Apparently, the Aggies are already expected to “heavily pursue” the Cougars wide receiver, according to Aggies Today's Jaxson Callaway. While injuries have been a concern for the senior, he still has 27 games worth of experience and is coming off his best season yet, with 62 receptions for 815 yards and three touchdowns for Houston last year.
Justus Ross-Simmons, Wide Receiver, Colorado State
Still looking at receivers, Justus Ross-Simmons could be another target for Elko and Texas A&M football. Again, the Aggies need some experience at the position. Ross-Simmons has two seasons of a resume to offer, with 24 games to his name. In those two seasons, he has 71 receptions for 1,148 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 16.2 yards per reception.
Damonic Williams, Defensive Tackle, TCU
The winter transfer portal was fairly kind to the Aggies, who made some notable additions to their defensive line with guys like four-stars Nic Scourton from Purdue and Cashius Howell from Bowling Green. They'll join talented players like Shemar Stewart, Shemar Turner, and others. But there's still a need to get an every-down lineman to bolster this position in 2024.
If Texas A&M football wants to indeed beef up the interior of the defensive line, Damonic Williams should immediately be a target. Williams is one of the latest to drop his name into the spring transfer portal. He's a former three-star prospect, ranked as the No. 55 defensive lineman in the country and No. 36 best player in the state of California. To date, he's the highest-rated defensive lineman to enter the portal, rated as a four-star.
Williams will be a redshirt junior and has played in 26 games, earning 60 total tackles, 9.5 for a loss, with 4.5 sacks, and one forced fumble in his two years of play.