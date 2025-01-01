Coming into the Peach Bowl, everyone knew that the Arizona State football team was going to need to lean heavily on running back Cam Skattebo if they were going to win the game. The Sun Devils have been giving him a lot of action as Skattebo has been active, and perhaps all of the runs and hits got to him as he was seen throwing up on the sidelines during the game.

“Cam Skattebo was ‘vomiting profusely' on the sideline just now, per the broadcast,” Nicole Auerbach said in the post.

We see this fairly often in football as these games can take quite the toll on the body. Cam Skattebo is clearly exhausted at this point as this has been a long game for him, but he was able to come back into the game after his incident on the sideline.

Skattebo has had a huge season, but he hasn't played a defense like Texas' yet. He has earned every single yard in the game, and he has found some success in the second half and he is over 100 yards on the day. However, the Arizona State offense hasn't been able to score a lot of points as they have stalled numerous times in Texas territory.

Cam Skattebo was visibly upset in the first half and he was yelling on the sidelines after the Sun Devils got off to a slow start. Texas very quickly scored two touchdowns in this game and Arizona State was struggling to move the football. However, they started to find success, but because of kicking issues, they were forced to go for it numerous times when a field goal would have normally been in play. Texas made some big stops, and despite some success, the Sun Devils haven't been able to score many points. Until Skattebo came through in the clutch to get them to 16.

This Arizona State football team hasn't played in nearly a month as they had the first round bye, and that could be affecting Skattebo and the team. The Longhorns played less than two weeks ago.

It's also important to note that this team hasn't even needed Cam Skattebo in the fourth quarter of a lot of their games lately. The Sun Devils have had some recent blowouts, but they definitely need Skattebo late in the Peach Bowl. He did throw, yes throw, a touchdown with 6:31 left in the contest to give the team some momentum, but they still have an uphill climb as there isn't a lot of time left in this one.