Arizona State football features a superstar who's unapologetically confident in Cam Skattebo. The 1,000-yard running back boldly blurted he's the nation's best RB after winning the Big 12 title. Now, Skattebo dropped a strong eight-word claim before his biggest game yet.

The Sun Devils and Skattebo have Southeastern Conference for Texas on the horizon for Wednesday. The Peach Bowl meeting decides who catapults into the final four of the College Football Playoffs. Skattebo and company are facing quite the stout challenger. But that didn't prevent the hard-nosed RB to deliver this prediction, per ESPN on Monday.

“There's nobody out there that can stop me,” Skattebo declared during his media session.

Those eight words likely have landed on the desk of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. Or even his defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski. But Skattebo's words are proof he's not hiding from the favored Longhorns.

Cam Skattebo ‘not too worried' for himself or Arizona State

Arizona State is a massive 12.5-point underdog against Texas. Skattebo is also playing in a much higher stage compared to his previous college stop. He played in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs while with Sacramento State.

Skattebo, though, shared how he's “not too worried” for himself of the Sun Devils.

“We played in 13 games, and I've been the target on each one, so I'm not too worried,” Skattebo explained, per ESPN's Andrea Adelson. “We're going to play our game and play ball and see what happens there.”

The games have grown larger for ASU and its beloved star running back. But he's loving the fact Texas is game-planning against him. And the fact ASU is on this postseason stage.

“If they're studying hard, there's a reason. I have full respect for them, because they understand what they're playing against, and that's why I love playing in games like this, because they constantly look at me as a threat, and that's something I've always wanted to be,” Skattebo said. “And if I'm a threat on the football field against an SEC team that was the runner-up to win their conference, then I think I'm in a pretty good position.”

Skattebo brings 1,568 yards and 19 touchdowns in tow down in Atlanta. He's also carrying a streak of three straight 100-yard games. Texas will also aim to snap one other impressive streak on Skattebo's end. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound back has scored three touchdowns in his last three contests.