The Army-Navy Game is a historic rivalry and the only FBS regular season game on this week. How can you watch the game?

The Army-Navy Game is the official end of the college football regular season. It is one of the most important rivalries in college football, and it is the only FBS game to take place during Week 15. The rivalry also tends to deliver classic games, so we should be in store for some great football. Let's take a look at how you can watch the only FBS game on television this week, and everything else you need to know about this historic contest.

When and where is the Army-Navy Game?

College football's closing regular season game is on Saturday, December 9th. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET, and the game is at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

How to watch the Army-Navy game

The Army-Navy game is a massive rivalry that always draws a big crowd, and oftentimes, even the president of the United States himself, but plenty of fans will watch on television as well. For those fans, you can catch the game on CBS. You can also watch a live stream with fuboTV.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 9 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium — Foxborough, Massachusetts

TV channel: CBS | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Army -2/5 | O/U 28

Army-Navy Game storylines

The Army and Navy rivalry is one of the most intense rivalries in sports. However, it is not a rivalry of hatred, and the two programs respect each other very much. Still, beating the other academy is one of the most important things to try and accomplish for both teams. That will be no different this year.

The two teams are evenly matched, as both schools are 5-6 on the year. A win for Army will give them sole possession of the Commander-in-Chief's trophy, whereas a Navy win would make it a shared award for only the sixth time ever.

This will be the first year that Brian Newberry leads the Midshipmen. Navy was coached by Ken Niumatalolo starting in 2007, but Newberry took over the reins this season. The team still plays a similar style of football, though. Navy focuses on effort, defense, and running the football. In fact, the team only has 1,089 passing yards this year. Alex Tecza is the team's top rusher, having racked up 724 rushing yards this season.

As they have for a long time, Army also plays a run-first, hard-nosed style of football, with their quarterbacks having only combined for 1,180 passing yards this year. Bryson Daily, the team's top quarterback, is the leading rusher with 817 yards on the ground. Kanye Udoh has added 436 rushing yards from the running back position.

Army-Navy Game history

The Army-Navy Game is one of the oldest rivalries in sports. The two have met up 123 times, with the first game occurring in 1890. The game takes place on the second weekend in December, following the conclusion of the FBS conference championship weekend.

The matchup is one-third of the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy Series. That series includes one game between each of Army, Navy, and Air Force every year.

The series between Army and Navy has been uninterrupted since 1930. Overall, Navy leads the series 62-54-7. Navy also has the longest win streak, as they won 15 straight times from 2002-2015. However, Army has gotten the best of Navy in recent years. The Black Knights have won five of the last seven contests, including the last game in 2022. Last year's game was an all-time classic, with Army winning in double-overtime by a score of 20-17.

This year will be the first time that Gillette Stadium is used as the venue. There have been 18 different venues used to host the Army-Navy game, as the academy's home stadiums have only been used seven total times. The John F. Kennedy Stadium hosted the most games between the two, with the matchup occurring there 41 times. That stadium has since been demolished, though. Of active stadiums, the rivalry has occurred the most at Franklin Field, with the game being played 18 times there, although it hasn't been used since all the way back in 1935.

With last year's Army-Navy Game being the first in the series history to go to overtime, expectations are high for this year's game to deliver a classic. Considering the historic rivalry between the two, it seems inevitable that they will deliver.