Arsenal FC sensation Bukayo Saka has teamed up with Nando's to introduce a spicy new addition to their sauce lineup, aptly named ‘PERi-PERi Saka', reported by GOAL.
This exciting collaboration combines Saka's personal favorites – smoky BBQ and tomato sauce – with Nando's renowned PERi-PERi flavor, resulting in a tantalizing blend of sweetness and fiery heat. Rated medium on the spice scale, it promises a unique taste experience for sauce enthusiasts.
Fans can soon enjoy the ‘PERi-PERi Saka' sauce at Nando's restaurants across England, adding a touch of Saka's magic to their favorite dishes.
Expressing his enthusiasm for the collaboration, Saka shared, “The sauce mixes sweet, spiciness, and smokiness. I love it and can’t wait for everyone to try it. I’ve been going to Nando’s since I was little so to have my own PERi-PERi sauce in every restaurant in the country is quite mad! My family’s really important to me so I wanted to make sure they liked it, too. As soon as my Dad said he was a fan, I knew it was the one.”
This isn't Saka's first involvement with Nando's. Last year, he starred in their ‘This Must Be The Place' advertisement and has celebrated special moments, like his father's birthday, at the restaurant in the past.
As Bukayo Saka gears up for international duty with England, facing Brazil and Belgium in friendly matches on March 23 and 26, fans eagerly anticipate trying out the ‘PERi-PERi Saka' sauce, adding a dash of excitement to their dining experience. In the meantime, Arsenal aims for Premier League gloryat the top of the table.