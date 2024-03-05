In a candid interview on the Men in Blazers podcast, Arsenal sensation Bukayo Saka opened up about his childhood idol and footballing legend, Cristiano Ronaldo. Saka revealed that Ronaldo was his idol during his formative years, admiring the Portuguese star's prowess on the field, reported by GOAL. The 19-year-old winger, who has been impressing with his performances for Arsenal, expressed his deep respect for Ronaldo's enduring career.
Saka couldn't help but acknowledge the remarkable discipline and focus demonstrated by the 39-year-old Ronaldo throughout his extensive career. He admitted that he finds it challenging to envision himself playing professionally for such an extended period, making Ronaldo's achievements even more remarkable in his eyes.
Ronaldo, a football icon, made a significant impact during his time with Manchester United and Real Madrid before embarking on a journey that included a stint at Juventus and a return to Old Trafford in 2021. In January 2023, the veteran forward ventured into a new chapter by joining Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.
Highlighting the extraordinary performances of both players in the current season, it's evident that Ronaldo and Saka are thriving on the pitch. Ronaldo boasts an impressive record, scoring 28 goals in 30 matches across all competitions for Al-Nassr. Meanwhile, Saka has been a key contributor for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, netting 16 goals and providing 15 assists.
As the football season unfolds, Cristiano Ronaldo is gearing up for Al-Nassr's clash against Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League. On the Premier League front, Bukayo Saka is set to showcase his skills for Arsenal in an upcoming match against Brentford on Saturday. The parallel success stories of these two talented players continue to capture the attention of football enthusiasts worldwide.