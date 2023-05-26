In a major breakthrough for Arsenal, West Ham captain Declan Rice has expressed his desire to make a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer, reported by mirror. The Gunners have identified Rice as their top transfer target, although they are aware of potential competition from other Premier League clubs, including Manchester United.

West Ham is reportedly open to selling the England international if a Champions League club matches their valuation of over £100 million. Arsenal, who are keen on rebuilding their midfield, have already made significant progress in securing the deal and view Rice as a key part of their squad revamp.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has a clear plan on how Rice would fit into his team and sees the 24-year-old midfielder as an integral part of their midfield reconstruction in the upcoming transfer window. While Rice remains focused on helping West Ham in their Europa Conference League campaign, he has indicated that if a move away is permitted, his preference would be to join Arsenal.

However, negotiations with West Ham for Rice’s transfer may prove challenging due to his high market value and the Hammers’ reluctance to part ways with their prized asset. Despite the potential difficulties, Arsenal is confident that they are in the pole position to secure Rice’s signature this summer.

Securing the services of Rice would be a significant coup for Arsenal, as they aim to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season. With other Premier League clubs also monitoring the situation, the Gunners will need to act swiftly and negotiate a deal with West Ham to secure the talented midfielder’s services.