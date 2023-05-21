West Ham United stars Declan Rice, Said Benrahma, Flynn Downes, and Michail Antonio could potentially face disciplinary action from UEFA after being involved in a violent confrontation with hooligans following their victory against AZ Alkmaar, reported by mirror. The incident occurred in the stands after West Ham’s 1-0 win in the Netherlands, which secured their place in the Europa Conference League final.

As tensions escalated and fearing for the safety of their loved ones, some West Ham players engaged in scuffles to protect their families and friends from the charging AZ Alkmaar hooligans. Video footage shared on social media showed Rice throwing a water bottle in their direction, while Benrahma, Downes, and Antonio were seen physically confronting the thugs.

According to The Telegraph, UEFA has yet to comment on the situation, and it is unlikely that any bans will be imposed before the Conference League final between West Ham and Fiorentina in Prague on June 7. However, the players will need to present their case to a commission, demonstrating that their actions were due to exceptional circumstances.

UEFA is expected to follow the regular disciplinary process, which will likely result in AZ Alkmaar also facing consequences for the actions of a minority of their fans. Alongside a small group of West Ham supporters, the players intervened to protect vulnerable individuals in the stands.

The AZ Alkmaar ultras easily breached a temporary fence and overcame security staff and stewards to charge at West Ham fans. Among those left frightened in the stands was the 87-year-old father of West Ham manager David Moyes. One West Ham fan, known as “Knollsy,” has been hailed as a hero after bravely holding off the approaching group of supporters on the steps leading to the stands.

While awaiting UEFA’s decision, West Ham and its players must focus on the forthcoming Conference League final, with hopes of a successful outcome in their minds.