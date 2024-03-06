Brentford finds themselves in a precarious position as it prepares for the potential departure of its top scorer, Ivan Toney, in the upcoming summer transfer window. With clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea expressing interest in Toney, Brentford is already exploring alternatives, eyeing Norwich's American striker, Josh Sargent, as a possible replacement.
Toney's future at Brentford has been uncertain, with manager Thomas Frank conceding that the star striker will likely seek greener pastures, especially as he approaches the final year of his contract. This impending departure has prompted Brentford to scout for suitable replacements proactively, and Josh Sargent has emerged as a prime candidate.
Football London reports that Brentford's interest in Sargent has piqued the attention of Arsenal and Chelsea, who view Toney as a potential addition to bolster their attacking options. Sargent's proficiency in the Championship with Norwich City and his international experience with the USMNT make him an attractive prospect for Brentford as they brace for Toney's exit.
At just 24 years old, Sargent has showcased his goal-scoring prowess this season, netting 11 goals in 17 Championship appearances. His impressive performances indicate a player on the rise, with the potential to make a significant impact in the Premier League once again. Despite a modest record in his previous Premier League stint, Sargent has matured and developed his game, poised to make a successful return to England's top flight.
Furthermore, Sargent's versatility and experience with the United States national team add value to his profile, making him a well-rounded option for Brentford's attacking setup. However, any potential move for Sargent could face obstacles if Norwich City secures promotion to the Premier League, as they would be reluctant to part ways with one of their key players.
As Brentford navigates the complexities of the transfer market, the pursuit of Sargent underscores their ambition to reinforce their squad and maintain competitiveness in the top flight. With Toney's departure seeming increasingly likely, Brentford's proactive approach demonstrates their commitment to securing suitable replacements to sustain their progress in the Premier League.