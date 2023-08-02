Arsenal have been dealt a significant injury blow as Gabriel Jesus is set to miss the start of the season.

Jesus was absent from Arsenal's Emirates Cup clash with Monaco on Wednesday with manager Mikel Arteta revealing post game that the Brazilian striker had undergone a procedure in the morning following discomfort in his knee.

As a result, he will not only miss the Community Shield game against Manchester City this weekend, but also the start of the Premier League season.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Unfortunately, he had a little procedure this morning,” Arteta said. “He had some discomfort in his knee that has been causing some issues and they had to go in and resolve it. It is not something major but he looks to be out for a few weeks I think. It is a big blow because we had him back to his best, especially the way he played against Barcelona (in preseason), and he was in good condition and we lost him.