Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe welcomes the competition for places with the signing of Kai Havertz.

The Gunners recently completed the big-money signing of Havertz from Chelsea earlier this week in a move that will bolster their attacking options next season.

Smith Rowe certainly believes so as he expects Havertz's arrival to help the team progress further.

“I see what happens and obviously it’s good for the club to add strength to the team,” Smith Rowe told The Sun while away on international duty at the Under-21s European Championships. “I feel like the additions we’re making are going to really help the team progress again. It’s really exciting so hopefully we can go one step further next season.”

Although Havertz mainly played as a striker for Chelsea, he is expected to play in a more advanced midfield role for Mikel Arteta.

That means more competition for places in midfield and especially for Arsenal academy product Smith Rowe, who already has to compete with the likes of Martin Odegaard and Fabio Vieira.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, the Englishman doesn't seem to mind as competition is only a good thing. It also helps that he's versatile and can play in other positions such as out wide if need be.

“Of course (it is extra competition with Havertz arrival), but this is football,” he added. “You’ve just got to get on with it. I've got to keep working hard and it’s healthy competition. I’ve got to keep fighting.

“I did see a lot of talk about my position but I’m not really sure what they think. I’m happy to play anywhere. Maybe it is inside, maybe it’s wide. I’ll be having that conversation when I get back.”

Another player expected to join the club for a British transfer record fee is West Ham United captain Declan Rice, and Smith Rowe only had good things to say about him.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him,” Smith Rowe said. “I remember my first camp and I was surprised with how good he actually was.

“He was the best in training. Just his level, intensity, technically, everything he was doing. A real leader and still so young. He was really, really good.”