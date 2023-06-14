Arsenal are coming off an impressive 2022-23 campaign that saw them finish second in the Premier League behind Manchester City, and it's safe to say they will be looking to add to their squad this summer in an attempt to find their way to the top next season. With that in mind, the Gunners have been making a push to bring Kai Havertz on board over the summer.

Havertz hasn't necessarily had the desired impact during his time at Chelsea since being picked up from Bayer Leverkusen, and with the Blues struggling mightily throughout the 2022-23 season, it's safe to say they will be looking to make some changes to their roster over the summer. Chelsea is open to selling Havertz, but their €75 million price tag may have thrown a wrench in Arsenal's plans.

Arsenal are in talks to sign Kai Havertz after positive contacts on player side — he’s keen on the move. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC Chelsea want around £75m for Havertz now, Arsenal will not pay that amount. ⛔️ Real Madrid talks currently off. ⏳ Arsenal priority: bid for Declan Rice soon. pic.twitter.com/M6xrKfwMtJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2023

Arsenal and Havertz seem to be on the same page for a potential move here, but Chelsea's big price tag could end up ruining the potential deal. Arsenal have been busy on the transfer market early on, and are focusing on securing their Declan Rice deal first, but adding Havertz would give their dynamic attack a nice boost too.

As the summer transfer window goes on, it will be interesting to see how the Havertz saga progresses. Arsenal will be looking to bring in a player of his caliber, and Chelsea doesn't seem opposed to selling him, but they may need to lower their price in order for a deal to get done. There's a lot of time for new developments to occur, but right now, it looks like a roadblock may be presenting itself.