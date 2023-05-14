Arsenal and Brighton meet in the Prem! Catch the Premier League odds series here, featuring our Arsenal-Brighton prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Gunners head into the weekend one point behind Manchester City, who have one game at hand. Mikel Arteta and company will be trying to squeeze as many points as possible in their last three games. The Gooners recently had a four-game winless run, but they have bounced back with 3-1 and 0-2 wins over Chelsea and Newcastle, respectively.

Brighton is currently in eighth place in the league and will be battling the Magpies, Red Devils, Reds, Spurs, and Villans for a chance to enter European competition. The Seagulls had a 6-0 demolition against Wolverhampton and a 1-0 league double win over Manchester United, but they folded in a 1-5 defeat at home against Everton recently.

Here are the Arsenal-Brighton soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Arsenal-Brighton Odds

Arsenal: -135

Brighton: +330

Draw: +310

Over 2.5 Goals: -198

Under 2.5 Goals: +160

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Brighton

TV: USA Network, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App

Time: 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT

Why Arsenal Can Beat Brighton

Arsenal is currently second in the league with 25 wins, six draws, and four defeats. The Gunenrs will be looking to hold their 13-3-1 record at the Emirates positively as they host the surging Seagulls.

Arsenal secured an inspired 2-0 win over Newcastle United last weekend to ensure they will at least finish second in the Premier League. Martin Odegaard opened the scoring for Arsenal in the 14th minute, while Fabian Schar’s own goal added another one for Arsenal. However, the Gunners have come too far and fought too hard to be content with a second-place finish and still have their eyes on the prize.

Sunday’s game against Brighton is the biggest test for Arsenal in the business end of this season. Games against Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers will follow this one and Arsenal is fancied to win those two games. Arsenal knows that the Premiership still has a chance to return to the Emirates. Arsenal boasts 83 goals and 81 points this season, surrendering only 39.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Oleksandr Zinchenko has not yet been ruled out of their remaining games after he was forced off during the win at Newcastle United with a calf injury. Kieran Tierney is expected to deputize at left-back on Sunday, while William Saliba, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Mohamed Elneny remain out.

Arsenal has a young and hungry core, having four players with more than 10 goals and two players with more than 10 assists. Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli share the scoring leadership with 15 goals each, while Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus have 13 and 10, respectively. Saka also has 11 assists, while Leandro Trossard has 10 assists shared in his stints with Brighton and Arsenal. Granit Xhaka is also having a terrific season, tallying 12 goal involvements while Aaron Ramsdale has secured 13 clean sheets.

Why Brighton Can Beat Arsenal

For the visiting team, the guests will try to snatch as many points as possible as the spot for the top seven spots in England’s top flight remains close. The likes of Newcastle, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham, and Aston Villa are competing alongside Brighton to reach either the Champions League, Europa League, or Europa Conference League.

However, Brighton & Hove Albion are coming to the Emirates on the back of the absolute clobbering they suffered at the hands of Everton last weekend on home soil. The Seagulls fell 5-1 to the Toffees in what was arguably the most surprising result from last weekend. Brighton had 78% ball possession and made 23 total shots, but they were not able to capitalize on their chances. Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dwight McNeil secured braces for the Toffees while Alexis Mac Allister and Jason Steele (own goal) scored for the Seagulls.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side will try to build momentum as their European aspirations remain alive for now. They have two games in hand over Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, who currently occupy the fifth and sixth places respectively in the table. Brighton still has five games to play, with encounters against Newcastle. Southampton, Manchester City, and Aston Villa are scheduled after their game in London.

The Seagulls have kept a competitive record against Arsenal. In their last 14 face-offs, Brighton has forced three draws and won five times, while Arsenal won six. Brighton kicked out Arsenal in the EFL Carabao Cup last November, tallying a 3-1 win.

For De Zerbi’s squad, Brighton duo Solly March and Adam Webster are both unavailable due to injuries sustained against Everton. Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, and Jeremy Sarmiento are also out. Joel Veltman appears to be a doubt in this match. Brighton hopes that they can add another win to their 7-4-5 travel record, the fourth-best away record in the Prem.

Evan Ferguson could start for the first time since 15 April. Kaoru Mitoma and Julio Enciso will serve as wingers while Mac Allister will be joined by Moises Caicedo and Billy Gilmour in the midfield. Lewis Dunk partners with Levi Colwill as the starting center-backs while Pervis Estupinan and Pascal Gross will add quality offense as creative fullbacks.

Final Arsenal-Brighton Prediction & Pick

Arsenal will be adamant to force a win in the Emirates, but Brighton’s recent setback will push them to get a point or three in this match.

Final Arsenal-Brighton Prediction & Pick: Draw (+310), Over 2.5 goals (-198)