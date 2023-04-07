It was only a year ago that Mikel Arteta faced hefty pressure in what was his third season as the manager of Arsenal. After guiding Arsenal to back-to-back eighth-place finishes, there was much expectation for Arteta to lead the Gunners to a top-four standing. Arsenal wound up finishing in fifth place in the Premier League standings following a sluggish conclusion to the campaign.

Arsenal decided against sacking Arteta, and this call from the club has paid off. The Gunners currently hold the top spot in the league table with 72 points through 29 matches played.

liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp credits Arteta for turning it around at Arsenal even after it seemed as if the Spanish coach would not be able to get the club back on the right track.

“I know people are always asking for time for managers, I really think Mikel deserved each minute he got there when it was not going perfectly well,” Klopp said during a pre-match press conference on Friday. “In the beginning, maybe the steps were not big enough for some people and stuff like this, and now they are (in first place). The team is very well set up and good transfers on top of that.”

Liverpool will host Arsenal for a Premier League fixture on matchday 30. The current Premier League leaders have not won at Anfield in league play since back in 2012, but Klopp is well aware that this Arsenal team is “different.”

“It’s obvious it’s a different team, clear,” Klopp said of Arsenal. “Mikel is building this team for a few years now and obviously the outcome is pretty impressive. The way they play is fun to watch, to be honest, it’s super-lively, really good football, top players on the pitch, good match plans. Good.

“It’s not exactly what you can say about us in the moment, so that shows you what the situation is. But at least for a while we can mention, again, it’s Anfield.”

In the big picture, Arsenal will have multiple other crucial tests coming over the remainder of this month, including an away clash with Manchester City on April 26.