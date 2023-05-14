Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola sent a clear message to the fans following their crucial victory over Everton, as reported by goal.com. They are now just two wins away from clinching the Premier League title.

City’s 3-0 triumph at Goodison Park on Sunday propelled them four points clear of Arsenal at the top of the league standings. With only three matches remaining in the season, two victories would be sufficient for them to retain their crown. Guardiola, filled with joy, made sure to remind the supporters of their proximity to the title by holding up two fingers and saying “Two more” during his celebration.

Having secured a commanding position in the Premier League, Manchester City will now shift their focus to Champions League action. On Wednesday, they face Real Madrid in the second leg of their semi-final tie, aiming to defend their 2-1 aggregate lead and secure a spot in the final. Following the European clash, they will square off against Chelsea in another crucial Premier League encounter just four days later.

Guardiola’s men have displayed remarkable consistency and dominance throughout the season, showcasing their quality and determination. The manager’s clear message to the fans highlights their confidence and belief in their ability to secure further success.

As the campaign reaches its climax, the Manchester City faithful will be eagerly anticipating the team’s remaining matches. The potential to secure both domestic and European glory adds even greater excitement to the final stages of the season.

With Guardiola at the helm, Manchester City continues to set high standards and pursue excellence. The players are undoubtedly motivated to deliver strong performances in the upcoming fixtures, fueled by the desire to secure the Premier League title and progress in the Champions League.

As the football world watches with anticipation, Manchester City’s pursuit of glory remains as determined as ever, with Guardiola and his players leaving no room for complacency as they approach the defining moments of the season.