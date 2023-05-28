Wayne Rooney, Manchester United legend and current manager of D.C. United, has revealed his key tactics for beating Manchester City in the upcoming FA Cup final, reported by goal.com. Rooney believes that United manager Erik ten Hag should tweak the team’s formation and take inspiration from the playbook of former United manager Jose Mourinho in order to overcome Pep Guardiola‘s side.

In his column for The Times, Rooney suggested a formation change to 4-4-2, with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford leading the attack. He emphasized the importance of a solid midfield, with players like Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, or Scott McTominay providing support. Rooney’s intention is to maintain a compact defensive structure, making it difficult for City to break through. He highlighted United’s success against City in recent years when playing on the counterattack, with Rashford and Martial being key contributors.

Additionally, Rooney recommended implementing tactics reminiscent of Mourinho’s tenure at Chelsea. Mourinho would instruct certain players to take up “half” positions, staying higher up the pitch and ready to launch quick counterattacks as soon as possession was regained. This approach has proven effective for United in their victories against top teams this season, including City.

With a spot in next season’s Champions League secured after a convincing 4-1 win over Chelsea, Ten Hag may have the opportunity to rest some key players in the final Premier League match against Fulham. This would allow them to be fully prepared for the cup final and disrupt City’s pursuit of a treble.

As the FA Cup final approaches, Rooney’s insights provide valuable suggestions for United to potentially outsmart their rivals. It remains to be seen whether Ten Hag will take heed of the club legend’s advice and implement the recommended tactics to give United the best chance of victory in their quest for silverware.