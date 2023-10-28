Arsenal's fortunes have taken a blow as star forward Gabriel Jesus is set to spend “a few weeks” on the sidelines due to a confirmed muscle injury, according to manager Mikel Arteta. The 26-year-old Brazilian international had played a pivotal role in Arsenal's recent resurgence, contributing a goal and an assist in their Champions League victory over Sevilla. Still, an unfortunate injury in the closing stages of the game has cast a shadow over his immediate future.

Jesus had recently recovered from a knee injury that forced him to miss the start of the Premier League season. Since regaining full fitness, he had been in scintillating form, starting in Arsenal's last four league games and all three of their Champions League group matches, scoring four goals.

Manager Mikel Arteta expressed his concern over the situation, stating, “The scan showed there is a muscle injury. We might lose him for a few weeks again. With Gabi, I cannot give you any time frame because he always surprises us. But there is something there. He had quite a [high] load over the last few weeks. It's really bad news for us.”

In addition to Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal's injury list has grown with the absence of midfielder Thomas Partey, who is also expected to be sidelined for a similar period. Partey missed the match against Sevilla due to a muscle injury sustained in training and will not be available for the upcoming league fixture against Sheffield United.

Despite these setbacks, Arsenal remains unbeaten in the Premier League this season and is currently positioned third after nine matches, albeit five points behind leaders Tottenham. The team's ability to maintain their form in the absence of key players will be tested in the weeks to come.

Arsenal fans will be hoping for a swift recovery for Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey, as their contributions have been instrumental in the team's early-season success. In the meantime, Arteta and his coaching staff must devise strategies to maintain their positive momentum and secure vital victories as they navigate the challenging waters of the Premier League and Champions League.