Amid growing speculation about USMNT star Folarin Balogun‘s future, Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has given a hint that the young forward might be getting closer to fulfilling his transfer wishes, reported by goal.com. The United States international has been vocal about his desire for regular playing time in the upcoming 2023-24 season, given the competition he faces from fellow Arsenal strikers, including Nketiah himself and Gabriel Jesus.

Balogun's stock rose significantly after an impressive loan spell at Reims last season, where he notched up an impressive 21 goals. Clubs from various European leagues, including Inter, Monaco, and Chelsea, have reportedly expressed interest in the USMNT star. However, Arsenal's high valuation has so far deterred potential suitors, recognizing the immense potential that Balogun holds.

While the summer transfer deadline is looming, Balogun remains an Arsenal player. Nonetheless, Nketiah's recent comments to SPORTbible have ignited speculation that Balogun might indeed be moving closer to an exit from the Emirates. Nketiah acknowledged that he and Balogun have a good relationship, stating, “Every situation is different. We’re managed by the same people, but we have different careers. We’re on different paths, so that doesn’t really matter.”

It has been reported that Arsenal initially demanded a substantial £50 million ($64m) for Balogun's transfer. However, the club might be willing to compromise and adjust the asking price to facilitate a move that benefits all parties involved.

As the summer transfer window progresses, the situation around Folarin Balogun's potential transfer continues to evolve. With several clubs interested in his services and Arsenal weighing their options, it remains to be seen where the talented young striker will land for the upcoming season.