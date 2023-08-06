Arsenal‘s young forward Folarin Balogun has sparked intense speculation about his potential transfer to Inter Milan by dropping a significant hint on his Instagram account, reported by goal.com. The USMNT star shared a story on his Instagram where he can be seen watching highlights of the iconic Brazilian striker Ronaldo during his time at Inter in Serie A.

Balogun's link to Inter has been making headlines, with reports suggesting that the Italian giants are prepared to make a substantial offer for the 22-year-old. Inter is reportedly willing to pay €25 million (£22 million/$28 million) upfront, along with an additional €5 million (£4 million/$6 million) in potential add-ons. Furthermore, Inter is considering including a substantial sell-on clause in the deal to secure the player's future value. In contrast, Arsenal is rumored to be holding out for a transfer fee of £50 million ($64 million) for Balogun's services.

The young striker spent the previous season on loan at Reims in Ligue 1, and it's been reported that he is discontented with his current situation at Arsenal and is keen to make a move. On the other hand, Inter Milan is said to be highly motivated to acquire Balogun, especially after missing out on signing Gianluca Scamacca from West Ham.

Balogun's choice to watch Ronaldo's Inter highlights on social media is seen by many as a potential nod to his desire to play for the Italian club. While the future of the promising forward remains uncertain, his actions have certainly added fuel to the ongoing speculation about his next destination.

As the transfer window continues, fans will be closely monitoring any developments regarding Folarin Balogun's potential move to Inter Milan and whether his recent social media activity holds any further clues about his intentions.