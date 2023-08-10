The transfer saga surrounding Arsenal‘s Folarin Balogun has taken an intriguing turn, with West Ham entering the race to secure the forward's signature, reported by goal.com. As other clubs struggle to meet Arsenal's hefty £40 million asking price, West Ham has emerged as a potential destination for the USMNT star.

While Balogun has been linked with a move to Serie A giants Inter Milan in recent weeks, financial constraints have hindered their ability to meet Arsenal's demands. As a result, West Ham, along with French side Monaco, has taken the lead in the pursuit of the 22-year-old forward.

Although Balogun's preferred move would be to Inter Milan, the club's financial limitations have prompted him to explore other potential options before the transfer window closes. Arsenal is reportedly seeking to raise funds to secure additional signings, particularly in the central midfield position.

Given Folarin Balogun's productive stint in Ligue 1 last season with Reims, another move to a French club could be appealing. The USMNT forward impressed with 21 goals during his time with the French side. Additionally, with West Ham in need of a forward following the departure of Gianluca Scamacca to Serie A, a move to East London could offer Balogun the chance to challenge himself in the English top-flight.

Balogun's situation at Arsenal has seen him slip down the pecking order, making his next career move pivotal. The young striker's standout performances in Ligue 1 have opened up a range of options, and with West Ham's interest, he could find himself testing his skills at the highest level of English football.