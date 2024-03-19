Arsenal's Gabriel has withdrawn from the Brazil squad as a precautionary measure, raising concerns over his availability for upcoming critical fixtures. Initially expected to feature in Brazil's friendly against England at Wembley Stadium, Gabriel withdrew from the squad after briefly training with the team at Arsenal's London Colney training base.
Brazil coach Dorival Junior expressed disappointment over the Arsenal defender's withdrawal, stating, “Unfortunately, Gabriel is uncalled. In his place, we are calling Bremer from Juventus.” This setback adds to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's defensive worries as he seeks to maintain the team's defensive solidity.
With a pivotal Premier League clash against Manchester City on the horizon, Arteta will be keen to ensure the defender's full recovery during the international break. The Brazilian defender has been a key figure for Arsenal this season, making 26 starts in the Premier League and forming a formidable partnership with William Saliba.
Gabriel's absence compounds Arsenal's injury woes, with compatriot Gabriel Martinelli also sidelined due to a foot injury sustained in a recent match against Sheffield United. Additionally, Thomas Partey continues his recovery from a thigh problem. At the same time, Ben White opted out of England's call-up, and Jurrien Timber edges closer to a return from a long-term ACL injury.
As Arsenal navigates a challenging fixture list, including matches against Luton and Brighton before the Champions League quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich, Arteta faces the daunting task of managing his squad's fitness and ensuring defensive stability. With Gabriel's status uncertain for the crucial clash with Manchester City, Arteta will closely monitor the defender's progress in the coming weeks.
As Arsenal aims to maintain their defensive resilience and secure positive results in the upcoming fixtures, Gabriel's recovery will be closely monitored by both club and country. The Gunners will be hopeful that the Brazilian defender can overcome his injury setback and return to action swiftly to bolster their defensive ranks.