Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes could leave the club before this transfer window ends. The Brazilian defender hasn't started any of the three Premier League games for the Gunners this season. He only came on in the final few minutes against Crystal Palace, where Arsenal wanted to close out a narrow 1-0 win. Many Arsenal fans fear they could be having another “Pierre Emerick Aubameyang” situation with Gabriel this season. The Gabonese striker left Arsenal in 2021 after falling out with manager Mikel Arteta.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

According to the reports from James Olley from ESPN, Arsenal could be tempted to sell Gabriel to balance their books for this summer. Speaking on a YouTube channel, Olley said, “Now, there is obviously another thing going on there which is the Saudi Arabia interest which is rumbling along in the background. I actually spoke to [Mikel] Arteta a couple of days ago to sort of say, is that Saudi Arabian interest a factor? He insisted it’s not, but it would be easy to understand why Gabriel may have had his head turned given the kind of money that is being offered in the Saudi Pro League if he’s not going to play here”

It is reported that a Saudi Pro League club is offering Arsenal £30m to £35m to acquire the services of the Brazilian defender. Gabriel came to the club in 2020, snubbing interest from Manchester United. He has enjoyed three years with Arsenal so far. He was a huge part of the team that challenged Manchester City for the Premier League title last season but is yet to win a trophy with Arsenal.