Assassin’s Creed Mirage has an odd Adults Only ESRB Rating

Initial store listings on the Xbox Store for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Ubisoft’s next mainline Assassin’s Creed game, indicated that the game’s ESRB rating is “Adults Only,” a rare rating given only to a handful of games in history and is a devastating rating to give to a game due to its limited marketability. However, Ubisoft has since clarified that the ESRB rating was only erroneously displayed in the Xbox Store, and Microsoft has since updated its listing to indicate “Rating Pending” with likely Mature 17+ as its estimated ESRB Rating.

Fans are excited for the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Ubisoft’s next mainline Assassin’s Creed game set to be released in 2023. The excitement stems from Ubisoft’s promise that the game will follow more closely the formula of older Assassin’s Creed games. There will be more focus on stealth and assassination and less open-world RPG game elements, something that many fans showed appreciation for. The game stars Basim, a character introduced in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and is set in 9th century Baghdad.

However, excitement turned to concern when eagle-eyed players noticed that the listing for Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-orders in the Xbox Store showed an “Adults Only” ESRB rating for “Real Gambling” and “Excessive Violence”, among other tags. Similarly, a UK store listing showed a PEGI 18+ rating with similar tags. Getting slapped an Adults Only rating for a video game is a financial nightmare as, aside from Steam, there are virtually zero storefronts that would sell an Adults Only game. Notoriously, GTA San Andreas was re-classified from “M for Mature” to “Adults Only” when the Hot Coffee Mod was discovered within the game’s files, which subsequently led to a recall of the game and the release of a patched version of GTA San Andreas for subsequent releases.

Ubisoft then swiftly released a statement to clear the air, claiming that there will absolutely be no “Real Gambling” in the game and even went one step further, revealing that there will also be no loot boxes in the game. Since the announcement, storefronts have since updated listings to “Rating Pending.”