Ubisoft partners with Interscope will be releasing a hype music video called Mirage to promote Ubisoft's upcoming title Assassin's Creed Mirage, with the music video performed by top 50 global artist OneRepublic featuring Mishall Tamer.

The collaboration marks the first time Ubisoft gets to collaborate with a top 50 global artist and is aligned with the dedication and effort the company has invested in Assassin's Creed music over the years which has resulted in a Grammy Award this year.

The Assassin's Creed Mirage music video by OneRepublic featuring Mishaal Tamer will be available on September 22, 2023.

The song and lyrics were co-written by Ryan Tedder, OneRepublic's songwriter and lead vocalist, who took inspiration from the game. Observant fans might also notice some some notes sampled from the original soundtrack of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, composed by Brendan Angelides in collaboration with Layth Sidiq, lead vocalist and violinist.

“Most people don’t know this about me, but my band and I are closet gamers,” says OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder. “I’ve been a huge fan of Assassin’s Creed since the beginning. Having toured extensively in the Middle East, I wanted to capture the spirit of that region and reflect the location of the game sonically as much as possible. I can’t wait for our fans and fans of AC to hear what we came up with. This was a definite pinch myself moment.”

Mishaal Tamer, whose style takes inspiration from Arab music from the Levant, Egypt, and the Arabian Gulf, mixing it up with sprinkles of Kpop, Indie Rock, and Urban Latino was also brought in by OneRepublic to perform the song. Aside from being a fan of the games, Tamer was chosen by the band since he also was the opening act for their Summer European Tour 2023.

“To be featured on a song with my musical heroes, OneRepublic that soundtracks my favorite video game, is a dream come true,” says Tamer. “I am honored to be a part of this special collaboration with OneRepublic and Assassins Creed.”

Fans can pre-save the single prior to its release, or be on the lookout on both Ubisoft's and One Republic's social media channels for the release of the music video.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is a special game developed to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the series, paying homage to the first game that started it all by focusing on the stealth and narrative aspects of the game, as well as returning to the Middle Eastern setting that the franchise started on. Assassin's Creed Mirage tells a powerful coming-of-age story of one of the franchise's heroes, Basim, a thief-turned-assassin who joins the Hidden Ones as he seeks justice.

Assassin's Creed Mirage will launch on October 5, 2023, on PC through the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store, as well as on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Amazon Luna.