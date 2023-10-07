Assassin's Creed Mirage's Official Soundtrack (OST) by producer and composer Brendan Angelides is out now “everywhere,” including Spotify, Apple Music, deezer, YouTube, iTunes Store, Tidal, Soundcloud, Pandora, and qobuz.

Veteran composer Brendan Angelides lends his industry expertise to Ubisoft as he infuses his signature electronic artistry into the newest addition to Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed franchise, Assassin's Creed Mirage. Set in ninth-century Baghdad, Assassin's Creed Mirage tells the story of Basim Ibn Ishaq, an important character in the Assassin's Creed games, and a celebration of fifteen years of the Assassin's Creed franchise. Brendan brings a fresh sonic perspective to the game and collaborated with musicians deeply connected to the region and its culture, such as Tunisian artist Emel Mathlouthi, Iraqi-born Jordanian violinist and Artistic Director for the New York Arabic Orchestra Layth Sidiq, and Palestinian composer and orchestrator Akram Haddad.

Through Brendan's music, players will appreciate Mirage's tunes and expect to be transported into a world where history, culture, and gameplay merge seamlessly. The soundtrack's release follows the release of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which is now available on PC through the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect, as well as on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X.

“The Mirage score captures a story of transformation by blending old world instrumentation with new world tech,” says Brendan Angelides. “Musicians from Iraq, Egypt, Palestine, Israel, and Tunisia were blended with electronics throughout the OST and are featured alongside The New York Arabic Orchestra. Capturing the thriving cultural center of Baghdad, feeling the sand, the dunes, and the ever-present danger associated with AC were all elements woven into the music.”

Selected tracks from the full AC Mirage OST are included in an exclusive CD as part of the AC Mirage Collector's Edition. You can check out what we said about the game's music and sound design in our Assassin's Creed Mirage Review.

For the latest gaming news and updates, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.