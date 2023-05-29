Genshin Impact will have its first International Tournament with Astra Carnival: The Prince Cup! Officially revealed by HoYoverse, the event will feature players of Genius Invokation TCG from all over the world!

Astra Carnival: The Prince Cup

The event is scheduled for the latter half of 2023 and accepts players from regions across the globe. There are six regions, Korea, Europe, North America, Japan, Latin America, and SEA/HK/MO/TW, each with its own regional championships. On top of that, there will be several invitational tournaments. Astra Carnival: The Prince Cup boasts a prize pool of over USD 270,000.

This tournament comes less than half a year after the introduction of the Genius Invokation TCG game within the free-to-play open-world adventure RPG Genshin Impact by HoYoverse. The most recent update to Genshin Impact further augmented the still-fresh game mode by adding dozens of new cards and a couple of new game modes.

Genius Invokation TCG Tournaments

This is not the first time the player base has seen a competitive Genius Invokation TCG Tournament. Genshin Impact authorized the first season of the “Cat’s Tail Gathering” tournament by the Genshin Impact Tavern community earlier this year.

Furthermore, interested communities may now register their own non-official tournaments for support and guidance from HoYoverse. More information can be found on the Genshin Impact Non-Official Tournament Collaboration Rules.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Astra Carnival: The Prince Cup Schedule

Throughout June to September, the six regional tournaments will be underway, while the three cross-regional invitationals are scattered throughout the latter half of 2023.

Top candidates from the “Cat’s Tail Gathering” tournament and other wildcard competitions will compete for their respective regional championships. Starting from the quarter-finals, the players will be competing on-site with the games being broadcasted on the official AstraCarnival accounts on Twitter, YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok.

How To Register for Astra Carnival: The Prince Cup

More details about rules and registration can be found on the official tournament website. Stay tuned on the official AstraCarnival accounts on Twitter, YouTube, and Twitch (@AstraCarnival) as well as TikTok (@astra_carnival).

More information about the latest Genshin Impact updates can be found in our news room here.