Astro Bot is back, and now the adventure is much bigger than ever before, in Astro’s third video game outing. Here is everything you need to know about Astro Bot including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

Astro Bot Release Date: September 6, 2024

Astro Bot was released exclusively on the PlayStation 5 on September 6, 2024. The game was developed by Team ASOBI and was published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The game was released to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the PlayStation console.

Astro Bot Gameplay

Astro Bot is a 3D platforming game, where players take control of Astro Bot in a spectacular space adventure. The game plays similarly to Astro’s Playroom, the tech demo game that shipped with all PS5 consoles. Thanks to the overwhelmingly positive response to the tech demo, Team ASOBI was encouraged to create an entire game that is four times the length of the demo. In this game, players embark on a galactic quest that takes them to 60 planets in search of Astro’s lost crew, a total of 305 Bots.

Typical for a 3D platforming game, Astro can dash, swing, and fight enemies throughout the journey. The game introduces new power-ups for Astro, allowing the robot to beat puzzles and traverse obstacles, each one handcrafted to increase immersion, all of which utilize the DualSense technology to its fullest, especially haptic feedback. With over 90 levels split across six galaxies and 60 planets, the game offers hours upon hours of gameplay, exploration, and immersion.

Astro Bot also features a lot of beloved PlayStation heroes from all over the console’s history called VIP Bots, of which there are 150, so be ready to get nostalgic as we meet Astro’s friends.

In the game, Astro has access to the Dual Speeder, a spaceship shaped like the DualSense controller, which Astro uses to move between levels. Players can also collect coins that can be used to spend on the game’s Gatcha machine, which can be used to get player items for the VIP Bots.

Optional challenging stages will also be arriving as future DLC.

Astro Bot Story

The game starts with the PlayStation 5 mothership being attacked by Astro’s long-standing galactic nemesis Space Bully Nebulax, causing its robot inhabitants to be lost in space. Now, Astro has to embark on a journey to make things right – saving its companions and bringing them back home, and rebuild the mothership.

Once Astro’s rescued enough of its friends and repaired enough of the mothership, Astro will be able to give chase to Space Bully Nebulax and confront it, leading to one final fight to retrieve the missing CPU that the Nebulax has stolen from its attack of the PlayStation 5 mothership.

