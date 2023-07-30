The Houston Astros are gunning to be the first team since the 1999 and 2000 New York Yankees to repeat as World Series champions. The Astros started off on the wrong foot due to injuries to Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez, but they have remained formidable as one of the best teams in the American League. The AL West rival Texas Rangers completed a big trade deadline splash by adding Max Scherzer from the New York Mets as Scherzer waived his no-trade clause for the deal to push through, which puts more pressure and expectations for Houston to add.

Marcus Stroman, Dylan Cease (more of a long shot) and possibly even a returning Justin Verlander are prime trade candidates for the Astros because their main point of improvement is with their starting pitching. The previous iterations of the Astros had guys like Verlander, Gerrit Cole, or Zach Greinke as their ace.

It's not only their starting pitching where they plan to fortify their staff, though, as their bullpen needs a tad bit of improvement as well. Ryan Pressly is still their closer, with Hector Neris and Bryan Abreu as other main relievers. With more arms in the plans of the Astros, there are still names they must not trade for before the 2023 MLB trade deadline.

Jack Flaherty

The St. Louis Cardinals were expected to be one of the top contenders in the National League this season, but things have not gone as planned at all. Jack Flaherty has been struggling immensely for the Cardinals, and his subpar numbers have been magnified even more because he is one of their top pitchers.

With the Cardinals at the bottom of the standings, Flaherty will likely be dealt before the trade deadline, but Houston must focus on other pitchers who are more reliable on the biggest stage. The probability of the Astros advancing to the ALCS or World Series is high, so they cannot have a third or fourth starter who has below average control and unpredictable outings when he is on the mound.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The aforementioned Stroman or Cease must be the priority because those particular moves can match the splash that Texas did with the acquisition of Max Scherzer. MLB pundits must remember that Texas is still leading the division, so Houston will do everything for that to change before October.

Jeimer Candelario

Jeimer Candelario is in the midst of a big year, so he will be a prime trade candidate for any organization who wants a reliable and versatile infielder. Candelario is arguably in the second-best season of his career behind the stellar 2021 campaign, but he has not been able to thrive in a winning environment like the Astros. The Washington Nationals will likely pounce on his high trade value to receive future assets since they are not contending this season.

Candelario's WAR sits at 2.9, led by his 16 HR and 52 RBI and a .254 batting average. These are stellar numbers, but the major reason why Houston should not pursue him is he will not have an opening to play an everyday position. Alex Bregman is one of the best third basemen in baseball, while Jose Abreu will unlikely be moved to the bench even if he has struggled at some junctures this year.

Since Candelario would likely be a versatile off the bench option, it would be more ideal for Houston to pursue a lefty outfielder like Cody Bellinger or Alex Verdugo.