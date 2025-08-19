The Houston Astros remain in control in the AL West standings, but the past few games have not exactly been indicative of their play all year. In fact, they have been flat-out bad over their past four games. During that span, they've won just one game and scored a grand total of five runs — with all of their offensive output coming in one game, a 5-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles. On Monday, this worrying trend for their offense persisted, as the Astros were once again shut out, this time by the Detroit Tigers, 10-0.

With the Seattle Mariners hot on their tail in the division standings, the last thing the Astros would want is for their offense to play their way to second-place in the AL West. But as is the case in a 162-game regular season, there are plenty of ebbs and flows, and for Astros third baseman Carlos Correa, his belief in his squad hasn't wavered one bit despite their brutal slump.

“It’s not been pretty, it’s not been good. If there is a group of guys that can turn it around, it’s the group in here,” Correa said following the Astros' loss to the Tigers, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

To say that their offense hasn't been “pretty” or “good” is a massive understatement. It was downright worrying when the Astros were one-hit by the Orioles a few days ago. It became a bit more concerning when they were shut out yet again in a 12-0 defeat against Baltimore. But for them to be demolished yet again by double-digit runs? That should put some massive worry into the minds of the Astros brass.

And things aren't about to get better immediately for the Astros, as they'll be facing Tarik Skubal in Game 2 of their series vs. the Tigers on Tuesday night.

Carlos Correa, Astros look for solutions

The Astros may be leading the division, but it's not because of their offensive excellence whatsoever. Their scoring production is below-average, as they rank 21st in MLB in total runs with 530. Their strength lies in their pitching and defense, although those haven't done them any favors as of late especially when they keep on allowing their opponents to score double-digit runs — the kind of firepower they can never match.

Correa's faith in his team is not misplaced anyhow; the Astros' big guns, such as Jeremy Pena, Isaac Paredes, and Jose Altuve can certainly perform better than they have as of late.