The Houston Astros went from having a big lead in the American League West to fighting off their rivals. However, things just got more difficult for Joe Espada. The Astros manager is still waiting on Yordan Alvarez's return, but now Taylor Trammel is also on the team's injured list. However, the open roster spot gives Brice Matthews another chance to play behind Jose Altuve.

Trammel is on the 10-day IL with a cervical muscle strain, according to Houston Chronicle writer Matt Kawahara. That injury takes some depth away from the Astros' outfield that is already without Jake Meyers. The backup outfielder's absence comes at a bad time ahead of a key stretch against two of the worst teams in Major League Baseball.

While Houston likely won't have trouble against the Baltimore Orioles or Colorado Rockies, not having Trammel hurts Espada's game plan. Luckily for him, Jose Altuve's time in the outfield has come to an end. With Jacob Melton back in the fold, the Astros have enough depth to deal with injuries ahead of the postseason.

The Astros eagerly awaited Matthews' arrival to the big leagues when they called him up earlier this season. However, the infielder did not last very long in the big leagues, notching 11 games played before Espada sent him back to the minor leagues. Now, he has a chance to find his footing and contribute to a team with legitimate playoff hopes.

While Matthews' return to the big leagues gives Astros fans reason for excitement, this part of the season will be stressful. Houston holds a 1.5 game lead over the Seattle Mariners for the top spot in the division. Cal Raleigh and Co. aren't going anywhere anytime soon, putting pressure on the team to continue winning.

Not having Trammel at his disposal makes Espada's job more difficult. He and the organization hope that Matthews can pick up some of his slack.