The Houston Astros are locked in a tight race atop the American League West, but one of their recent trade deadline additions has yet to find his rhythm. Outfielder Jesus Sanchez, acquired on deadline day to provide left-handed power and lineup depth, is stuck in an offensive slump he’s described as “weird.” As the team continues to express confidence in his long-term value, the slump has emerged as a growing concern during a critical stretch of the season for Houston.

In an article posted by The Houston Chronicle’s Matt Kawahara, Sanchez addressed his struggles since arriving in Houston. The 27-year-old, speaking through an interpreter, acknowledged the discomfort in simple terms.

“Right now, I feel weird,” Sanchez said, adding, “I’m trying to find myself. But you’ve got to keep your head high and try to get some good at-bats.”

Since starting 7-for-25 in his first six games with Houston, Sanchez has fallen into a deep cold stretch. Over his last 10 games, he’s 2-for-27 and entered this week on an 0-for-21 streak. Despite strong defensive contributions—including robbing two home runs in right field during a game against the Baltimore Orioles—his lack of offensive production has drawn concern.

Manager Joe Espada addressed the situation before Monday’s game, reiterating his confidence in the outfielder’s bat and approach.

“We acquired him to play. And we believe in his bat. He’s a really good hitter. It’s just helping him through that weirdness that he’s talking about. Trying to make him comfortable, trying not to (have it) feel like he has to be the hero every night. He’s part of a really good lineup. Just relax and be you”

The team acquired Sanchez from the Miami Marlins to add a left-handed bat, boost outfield depth, and balance the lineup as the Astros look to finish strong and make another October run. With 10 home runs prior to the trade and two more years of team control, the move was viewed as a calculated addition by Houston’s front office. However, his post-trade production—a .173 average and just 1 RBI through 15 games—has yet to reflect that potential.

As of Monday night, Houston sits at 69-55, just 1.5 games ahead of Seattle Mariners in the AL West standings 2025. With the offense ranking middle-of-the-pack in runs scored, contributions from every spot in the lineup are critical. If Sanchez can rebound, the Astros will regain the left-handed power presence they were counting on. If not, they may be forced to turn to Jacob Melton or other bench options to stabilize the outfield offensively. Right now, they are trailing the AL Central-leading Detroit Tigers 10-0 heading into the final frame—a stark reminder that the margin for error is shrinking fast.