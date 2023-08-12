Jose Abreu's miserable season with the Houston Astros is only getting worse. After missing two straight games, Jose Abreu has been placed on the IL with a back injury. David Hensley has taken the first baseman's place on the Astros' roster.

Abreu underwent an MRI Friday. He was diagnosed with lumbar spine inflammation and received two cortisone shots in his back. Although the Astros' first baseman has been dealing with the back injury for some time, he told reporters Saturday that the ailment shouldn't excuse his poor production at the plate.

“Trust me, this isn’t a justification for the hitter I’ve been the last four months,” Abreu said, via MLB.com's Brian McTaggart.

Abreu's first season of a three-year, $58.5 million contract with the Astros has been a major disappointment. The 2020 AL MVP is hitting .234/.291/.343 with 10 home runs in 110 games. Abreu had a .304 batting average in 2022. In nine years. with the Chicago White Sox, Abreu hit .292/.354/.494 and never posted an OPS south of .798 in a single season.

Since July 30, the 36-year-old has three hits in 35 at-bats and no RBI.

John Singleton replaced Abreu at first base Friday night. Singleton hit a pair of home runs in Houston's 11-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Prior to the game, Singleton hadn't hit a homer since 2015.

Hensley is hitting .120 in 29 games for Houston this season.

The Astros are ninth in MLB in runs scored. Houston won the 2022 World Series with the No. 8 scoring team in baseball.

The Texas Rangers have the No. 1 scoring offense in MLB and sit atop the NL West. The Rangers are 2.5 games ahead of the Astros.