Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Houston Astros expected Jose Abreu to play a major role in their lineup after signing him during the offseason. Up to this point in 2023, however, that hasn’t been the case. Jose Abreu is the worst hitter in the league according to wRC+ (weighted runs created plus) for players with a minimum of 130 plate appearances, per MLB Metrics on Twitter.

Abreu currently owns a 48 wRC+ in 2023. For those who may not be aware, this statistic takes runs created and creates necessary adjustments based on ballpark factor and various other potential impacts. Abreu has struggled mightily for Houston, and this stat only strengthens that narrative.

Jose Abreu’s surface numbers are also telling of how troublesome his 2023 season has been through the first month-plus of the year. He’s slashing just .224/.273/.261 with a .534 OPS and no home runs. It needs to be remembered that this is the same player who hit .304 with an .824 OPS in 2022. Additionally, Jose Abreu is just a few years removed from winning the American League MVP award (2020) with the Chicago White Sox.

Abreu’s track record suggests that he can figure it out at some point. After all, Abreu had previously spent his entire career with Chicago before signing in Houston this past offseason. He’s likely having trouble adjusting to his new team, but it would be surprising to see Jose Abreu continue to struggle at such an alarming rate.

Nevertheless, Jose Abreu needs to get things going sooner rather than later amid the Astros’ mediocre start to the 2023 campaign.