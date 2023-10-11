The Houston Astros cruised to a 9-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday in Game 3 of the ALDS. They took a 2-1 series lead with the win as well. Houston is clearly starting to find their rhythm and that spells trouble for the rest of baseball. Yordan Alvarez was especially impressive, going 3-5 with a home run in Tuesday's win. Astros star Jose Altuve made a bold Alvarez claim after the game, via FOX Sports: MLB.

“Probably the best hitter in baseball right now,” Altuve said of Alvarez. “The way he hits, his approach, his discipline… he gets his pitch it seems like he wants to hit it out every time.”

Yordan Alvarez is incredible

The Astros are disliked by many fans as a result of the 2017 scandal. But even the biggest Astros haters cannot deny Alvarez's greatness at the plate. He dealt with some injury concerns during the regular season, but continued to perform well while on the field.

The 26-year-old made the All-Star team once again and ultimately slashed .293/.407/.583 with a .990 OPS and 31 home runs across 114 games. He has competition for the best hitter in baseball title, but Alvarez unquestionably has a case.

He's been incredible in the MLB playoffs as well. That success has continued in 2023, but Alvarez hasn't ever backed down during the big moments in the past either. He's a true superstar.

Astros inching closer to ALCS berth once again

The Astros are on the verge of clinching their seventh consecutive ALCS berth. Altuve also commented on Houston's consistent success throughout the past few years.

“Big game for us tomorrow,” Altuve said. “We are going to go out there and, you know, one inning at a time. One at-bat at a time. Try to score first and end up winning the game.”

Again, Houston has dealt with controversy in the past. Their sustained ability to make deep playoff runs is remarkable though. Altuve has been at the center of that success and is the face of this Astros ball club. But with stars like Alvarez also on the roster, Altuve has plenty of help.

The Astros will try to earn a series victory on Wednesday in Minnesota at 2:07 PM EST.