As the Houston Astros get set for a very important Game 3 of the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins, closer Ryan Pressly gave some props to the Twins faithful.

Minnesota is expecting a raucous crowd at Target Field for their third home game of this postseason and first in the series. Pressly, the former Twin before becoming a two-time All-Star and World Series champ with the Astros, said he's looking forward to playing in that atmosphere.

“I'm excited to see the stadium packed,” Pressly said, via Brian McTaggart. “It wasn't really packed the whole time when I was here. We weren't very good. But they've got a great team over there. The fans are fantastic up here.”

Pressly made his MLB debut with the Twins in 2013. He collected a 17-16 record with a 3.75 ERA in 281 relief appearances across parts of five seasons, though the Twins only reached the MLB playoffs once during his tenure with the team.

The Astros traded for Pressly before the 2018 trade deadline and turned him into a high-leverage reliever after he spent the majority of his Twins career in middle relief. That move paid off for both parties, as Pressly turned into an All-Star closer and helped the Astros make multiple deep playoff runs as the anchor of a stellar bullpen.

The Twins have home-field advantage after taking Game 2 from the Astros to even the series. Minnesota fans will now be tasked with making Houston's life difficult at Target Field and chances are they'll see Ryan Pressly take the mound in one or both games.