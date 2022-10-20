Astros’ Alex Bregman delivers honest take on Jose Altuve’s slow start to 2022 MLB postseason

After failing to record a hit in the Houston Astros’ ALDS win over the Seattle Mariners, Jose Altuve struggled to get going in Game 1 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees.

Altuve did not notch a hit in three at-bats against the reigning AL East champions, although he did manage to reach base once via a walk in the second inning. Overall, the All-Star second baseman does not have a hit in 19 total at-bats in this year’s postseason, and he has also struck out seven times.

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is not all too concerned with Altuve’s sluggish start to the postseason. When asked during a press conference on Thursday ahead of Game 2 on what he has been seeing from Altuve as of late, Bregman took some time to laud his infield counterpart.

“I just see the same guy every single day,” Bregman said. “It doesn’t matter to him. He’s going to work hard. He’s going to play hard. At the end of the day, the only thing that matters to him is winning. That’s why he’s such a great leader, such a great teammate.

“His energy is always there. He’s always focused. Even if he gets out, you saw last night a ball hit off the bag, but he made an awesome — that’s a tough play. I know it was a, I know it didn’t really seem like much, but a ball bouncing off the bag like that, that’s a really tough play. … You got to compartmentalize and keep playing baseball.”

Altuve sure will look to get back on track in Game 2 of the ALCS on Thursday.