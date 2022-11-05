Dusty Baker reveals Astros’ X-Factor for World Series Game 6 vs Phillies

The Houston Astros feature a deep and talented lineup. However, Houston currently does not have a set designated hitter. But Dusty Baker believes that Christian Vasquez can play an X-Factor type of role as a DH, per MLB.com.

“No. 1, he’s (Vasquez) a contact guy,” Baker said “I can do a lot of things with him. I did that one time as an experiment to see. I had wanted to do it a couple of times, but I didn’t want to have to necessarily, in case something happened to Maldy … I really didn’t want to put my team in a position where I was going to lose [the] DH and put a pitcher in there and hit for the pitcher and revert back to my National League days with only a four-man bench.”

The Astros were forced to remove Yuli Gurriel from the roster due to injury ahead of World Series Game 6 against the Philadelphia Phillies. Vasquez, who’s a catcher, is getting the nod at DH on Saturday for Houston. Meanwhile, Trey Mancini draws the start at first base.

Christian Vasquez is not exactly a force at the plate. But Dusty Baker is counting on his contact ability. If Vasquez can simply put balls in play and move runners over, that will benefit the ball club. And if he gets himself a hit or two, that would be icing on the cake.

The Astros enter Game 6 leading the World Series 3-2. They have an opportunity to clinch a championship with a victory on Saturday at home.