For all of Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker’s accolades, one trophy has proven to be ever so elusive for the 73-year old former outfielder in his managerial career: a World Series trophy. While he won a title during the 1981 Fall Classic when his Los Angeles Dodgers triumphed over the New York Yankees during the strike-shortened season.

However, if Baker continues to make questionable decisions in the World Series, the latest being his insistence to stick with starter Lance McCullers Jr. for longer than he should have, he might not be able to break his duck this time around.

McCullers allowed seven runs (five home runs) in 4.1 innings of work, as the Philadelphia Phillies put the game to bed early with an impressive offensive onslaught. In fact, the last time a pitcher allowed 7+ earned runs in a World Series start was in 2002, when the Dusty Baker-managed San Francisco Giants gave the ball to Russ Ortiz and he proceeded to cough up seven ER in a mere 1.2 innings of work against the Anaheim Angels.

Per Andrew Simon:

“Before Lance McCullers Jr. last night, the last time a SP in the World Series gave up 7+ runs *before being removed from the game* was Game 2 in 2002. The pitcher? Russ Ortiz (1.2 IP, 7 R) The manager? Dusty Baker,” Simon wrote.

Simon also mentioned that while there have been three instances of starters allowing 7+ earned runs since 2002, the respective managers at least tried to stem the tide (but failed, evidently).

“Three pitchers since then (2010 Cliff Lee, 2006 Justin Verlander, 2004 Woody Williams) ultimately were charged with 7+ runs in a WS start. But in each case, some of those scored after the pitcher exited,” Simon added.

It’s not a good omen for the Astros that the teams of the pitchers who were at similar fault to McCullers failed to win the World Series. Baker’s 2002 Giants ended up falling after the Angels rallied as they channeled the energy of the famous Rally Monkey, while the 2004 St. Louis Cardinals, 2006 Detroit Tigers, and 2010 Texas Rangers all fell short in their bid to win it all.

Nonetheless, Baker’s 2022 Astros are stacked from top to bottom, and there’s a reason they won 106 games in the regular season. Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman, and Jose Altuve could all turn it up at a moment’s notice.

However, the Astros’ staff needs to get their act together if they were to put an end to Dusty Baker and the Giants’ deja vu, and they will have an opportunity on Thursday night to rally behind Cristian Javier as he battles with Phillies starter Aaron Nola.