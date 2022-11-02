fbpx
Astros’ Dusty Baker blasted by MLB Twitter for leaving Lance McCullers Jr. in too long

The Houston Astros got walloped on the field by the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series to the tune of a 7-0 score. Meanwhile, Astros manager Dusty Baker is getting rocked on Twitter due to his questionable decision to let Lance McCullers Jr. hang longer on the mound despite the pitcher obviously not having his best stuff Tuesday night.

It took Dusty Baker to witness McCullers set an ignominious World Series record by allowing five home runs before finally pulling the starter from the mound and tapping the Astros’ bullpen to finish the game.

McCullers allowed a total of seven earned runs on six hits, five of which were home runs, in just 4.1 innings of work. He’s not going to want to remember this game, but if anything, the World Series is still far from over, and if there is a team that can come back from a shelling like this, it’s the Astros. Houston is still a very capable team both on the plate and on the mound, but it is also going to need Dusty Baker to be on top of things and pull the right levers before the Phillies completely run away with momentum on their side.  The next two games of the 2022 World Series will be played in Philly with the matchup returning to Houston for Game 6 — assuming that the Phillies don’t win it all at home.

Game 4 will be on Wednesday night with the Astros sending Cristian Javier to the mound, while the Phillies will give the ball to Aaron Nola.

