What a day for Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros and their fans. WHAT. A. DAY.

Just hours after getting back Justin Verlander via a trade with the New York Mets, Valdez welcomed the old ace back with a scintillating performance on the mound, tossing a no-hitter to lead the Astros to a 2-0 victory at home over the visiting Cleveland Guardians.

Valdez's no-hitter is the first by a southpaw in Astros franchise history.

FRAMBER VALDEZ COMPLETES THE NO-HITTER FOR THE ASTROS 🔥 He needed only 93 pitches to finish the job 😳pic.twitter.com/FrCkNx1YGG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 2, 2023

Of course, Twitter is brimming with reactions to the incredible feat Valdez just pulled off on the mound.

“FRAMBER VALDEZ WITH THE NO HITTER IN HOUSTON TEXAS. WHAT A NIGHT FOR THE STAFF ACE. THE FRAMCHISE. HIS VERY FIRST MLB NO HITTER!!! PLAY FRAMBERS SONG!!,” tweeted Apollo Dez.

Here's another excited reaction, this time from Astros Josh: “YALL. I BOUGHT A FRAMBER VALDEZ JERSEY AT THE TEAM STORE TONIGHT AND HE PROCEEDED TO THROW A NO-HITTER. OMG I’M SHAKING.”

Valdez's no-hitter also underscores the brutal reality of the Guardians when it comes to the pitching feat.

“The Guardians haven't thrown a no-hitter since May 15, 1981, the longest drought in the league. But they have now been no-hit five times since the start of the 2021 season, wrote Zack Meisel of The Athletic in a tweet.

All the Guardians mustered against Valdez was a walk from Oscar Gonzalez.

The 29-year-old Valdez struck out seven Cleveland hitters on 93 pitches, the fewest in a no-hitter performance since David Cone 24 years ago, per ESPN Stats & Info.

With their win, the Astros improved to 61-47, while Valdez now carries a 9-7 record and has lowered his season ERA to just 3.07.