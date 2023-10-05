The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series, and after another impressive regular season campaign, the team is back in the postseason with championship aspirations. Houston finished the regular season with a 90-72 record, and they won the AL West division which secured them a bye in the first round of the postseason. The goal now is to win back-to-back World Series championships, and the quest for that begins on Saturday as Houston is hosting the Minnesota Twins in the ALDS. Some people were concerned that Astros pitcher Hector Neris would be suspended for part of the series after a brawl that took place against the Minnesota Twins. That situation received a crucial update on Thursday.

After the brawl, the MLB began investigating the incident, and said investigation has now concluded. Hector Neris will be fined, but he will not be suspended, according to a tweet from Chandler Rome. This is big news for the Astros as no team wants to be without any player when the postseason rolls around. If Houston wants to defend their World Series crown, they will need all hands on deck.

Neris is a relief pitcher, and he has been absolutely terrific this season. He has pitched 68.1 innings in 71 games this season, and he has a 1.71 ERA, 77 strikeouts and a 1.05 WHIP. He has also walked just 31 batters this season. He has been very impressive all year long, and he is a crucial part of this Astros team. If he can continue to play like this in the postseason, the Astros are going to be in good shape when he is in the game.