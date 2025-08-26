Currently a game and a half up on the Seattle Mariners in the AL West, the Houston Astros are set to start a three-game set against the Colorado Rockies at home. The series opener against Colorado on Tuesday is the start of ten straight games at home. If the Astros want to go on a division-clinching run, this would be the time to do it. Luckily, Houston beat writer Brian McTaggart passed on an important update from Astros manager Joe Espada on the health status of outfielder Jake Meyers via X (formerly Twitter).

“Jake Meyers will start a Minor League rehab assignment tomorrow in Triple-A Sugar Land, manager Joe Espada told @sportsmt on @SportsTalk790,” reported McTaggart on Tuesday.

Meyers starting rehab in Triple-A tomorrow should be another boon to the Astros lineup. While he's been out, Houston has been able to use its considerable outfield depth to help fill the void. GM Dana Brown also traded for Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez to help bolster the position. Rookie Jacob Melton has split time with Chas McCormick in center while Meyers has been nursing his calf. Now, he could be back within the next few days. Can Houston's depth continue to help their postseason push?

Astros outfield depth has helped them with playoff push

Before going on the IL, Meyers was having a strong season. In fact, he's hitting for the highest average in his career at .308. If he maintains that form, then there's no reason why he wouldn't be able to help Houston return to October. This ten-game homestand gives them a very good chance to truly lock their division down. The Mariners, who are hot on their heels, will face the Astros one more time next month.

In fact, the current AL West leaders will close their season with 12 straight divisional games. That includes a six-game homestand versus the Texas Rangers and Seattle, followed by a season-closing six-game road trip versus the Athletics and Los Angeles Angels. The majority of the Astros' remaining schedule should be relatively smooth. They only face three postseason contenders in division rival Seattle plus two AL East contenders in the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays. Can Meyers help the Astros finish strong and capture yet another AL West title?