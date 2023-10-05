The Houston Astros now know their opponent in the ALDS: The Minnesota Twins. And with Game 1 scheduled for Saturday at Minute Maid Park, Dusty Baker has announced his starter for the series opener. By no surprise, it's reigning Cy Young winner Justin Verlander, who will actually make history when he toes the mound.

Via Jon Morosi:

“Justin Verlander will start Game 1 of the ALDS, his 35th career postseason start.That’s the most among active MLB pitchers.Top 6 in the Wild Card Era: Pettitte, 44; Verlander, 34; Kershaw, 31; Maddux, Glavine, Clemens, 26.”

Impressive company to say the least. That just goes to show how good Verlander has been for so many years. Unfortunately, though, his numbers in the playoffs aren't exactly anything to write home about.

While the veteran owns a 3.64 ERA overall in the postseason, he tends to struggle in big moments. Verlander was lit up by the Seattle Mariners in last year's ALDS and then got hit around by the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series, too. In the 2019 Fall Classic, the 40-year-old posted an ERA over five in two starts against the Washington Nationals as well.

But, Houston and of course, Justin Verlander himself will be hoping he can conquer his playoff demons and dominate in these playoffs. Since reuniting with the Astros at the trade deadline, he has a 3.31 ERA in 11 starts and compiled a 2.92 ERA since the All-Star break. Verlander also hasn't faced the Twins in 2023 but absolutely carved them up in 2022, throwing 14 shutout innings across two appearances.

We could see the very best Justin Verlander on Saturday.