The Houston Astros are making a notable adjustment to their pitching strategy, and it involves Lance McCullers Jr. Astros manager Joe Espada announced that McCullers will work out of the bullpen for now, adding an experienced arm during a crucial stretch. However, this move comes with a catch.

According to Brian McTaggart, Espada also revealed that McCullers could still start the series finale against the Angels on Monday if needed, keeping his role fluid. The Astros’ decision shows their intent to maximize flexibility as they push for a postseason spot.

For the Astros, placing Lance McCullers Jr. in the bullpen delivers immediate depth. The rotation has battled injuries and inconsistencies, so having a proven veteran available in relief strengthens the pitching staff. McCullers’ ability to handle high-pressure situations makes him a potential weapon late in games. At the same time, the chance of him making a spot start underscores the organization’s commitment to keeping all options open.

Lance McCullers Jr. brings postseason experience few Astros pitchers can match. He has shown he can deliver in October, and his presence in the bullpen boosts the team’s confidence. However, his injury history remains a key factor. By easing him back into a hybrid role, the Astros manage his workload while ensuring he stays impactful.

The Astros have tested their bullpen all season, and McCullers’ addition could redefine its dynamic. If he thrives in relief, Joe Espada may keep using him in high-leverage moments. On the other hand, if the rotation falters, a return to starting duties remains possible. This flexible approach keeps opponents guessing and gives Houston multiple ways to maximize one of its most talented arms.

With October approaching, the Astros’ strategy with McCullers will draw close attention. Whether as a starter or reliever, his performance could heavily influence Houston’s playoff push.

Can Lance McCullers Jr. be the difference-maker the Astros need down the stretch?