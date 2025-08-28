The Houston Astros received a much-needed jolt on Tuesday night when Yordan Alvarez finally broke through in a big way. After a 100-game absence, the slugger smashed his first home run since returning from the injured list, reminding fans and opponents alike just how dangerous he can be.

In the eighth inning of Houston’s 4-0 win over the Colorado Rockies, Alvarez launched a 412-foot bomb into the right-center seats. The two-run shot snapped a 101-game drought without a home run dating back to April 30, including his time spent on the injured list. Headed into Wednesday's action, the 28-year-old had just returned from a fractured right hand that sidelined him for nearly four months before being activated from the 60-day IL on Tuesday. The blast marked a major turning point for both the outfielder and the Astros offense.

Yordan Alvarez LAUNCHES home a HR 🚀 pic.twitter.com/LADEXVZwYb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Alvarez had been sidelined since May 2 with a fractured right hand after being hit by a pitch. What was initially diagnosed as a muscle strain turned out to be a small fracture in his fourth metacarpal. The delayed treatment extended his absence to exactly 100 games, the longest stretch he’s ever missed in his career.

Before the injury, the slugger was slashing a pedestrian .212/.306/.340 through 31 games—far below his All-Star standards. But now, he’s healthy, rested, and clearly seeing the ball well. His return to power couldn’t come at a better time for the club.

The Astros’ injury report has been lengthy this season, with key contributors like Yainer Diaz, Victor Caratini, Luis Garcia, Jake Meyers, Isaac Paredes, and Josh Hader all missing time. Houston’s offense—typically one of the league’s most dangerous—has slipped to 21st in MLB in runs scored. With Alvarez now healthy and back in the heart of the lineup, his bat could be the spark that changes that equation.

The win pushed Houston to 73-60 and kept their 1.5-game lead over the Mariners intact in a tightly packed AL West race. With 29 regular-season games left and key matchups on the horizon, every at-bat carries added weight.

The 2022 World Series champion’s return also helps restore balance to a Houston lineup that had leaned heavily on right-handed hitters like Paredes, Christian Walker, Jeremy Pena, Cam Smith, and Diaz in recent weeks. With mostly right-handed starters coming up on the schedule, Alvarez’s left-handed bat gives the Astros a much-needed counterpunch and forces opposing pitchers to adjust.

Beyond the numbers, Alvarez’s home run sent a clear message that he’s back. And with the playoff race tightening in the AL West, his return could be the spark Houston needs to power another deep October run.