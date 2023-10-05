The Houston Astros are gearing up for yet another postseason run after another impressive regular season campaign. The Astros finished the season with a 90-72 record and they ended up on top of the AL West division. Houston defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series last year, and they are trying to defend their title this year and win a second straight championship. That journey begins on Saturday as the Astros will host the Minnesota Twins in game one of the ALDS in Houston. The Twins just swept the Toronto Bluejays to advance to this stage of the playoffs. Ahead of game one, Astros GM Dana Brown gave a crucial update on Michael Brantley's status heading in the series.

“He's going to be playable throughout the postseason,” Dana Brown said according to a tweet from Brian McTaggart. “I think it's more about the lineup, in terms of if he's in, is Alvarez DH'ing and that kind of thing. … The way he feels now, he feels good enough to be on the roster.”

Michael Brantley had to miss over a year with the Astros because of a shoulder injury, and he has very recently made his way back to the team. After missing such a lengthy amount of time, it is expected for Brantley to ease back into things, and that is what he done for the last month. It sounds like that easing process is going to continue throughout the postseason.

Having Brantley at full strength and in the lineup would be huge for Houston, but they did get to this point without him. It sounds like he will be a little bit limited in this series and the entire playoffs, so the Astros are going to have to be prepared to continue to get the job done without him in the lineup.