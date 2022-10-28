The Houston Astros are once again on the doorstep of greatness. One year after falling to the Atlanta Braves in the World Series, the team is back again in the final series of the postseason. This time, Houston is facing another NL East team in the Philadelphia Phillies. They are massive favorites to finally take it all the way this season.

Despite being the clear favorites, the Astros aren’t just cruising into this series. They are pulling out all the stops in order to secure this victory. That includes letting a former rival of theirs into their team. Ahead of the series start, the Astros are activating former Braves closer Will Smith for the World Series. (via Jon Morosi)

“News: LHP Will Smith is on the #Astros World Series roster, replacing Seth Martinez.”

The Astros traded for Will Smith during the trade deadline as a potential relief option for them. He didn’t end up taking the permanent closer role, but he’ll still figure to be an important part of this campaign. The main reason why he has been activated may have something to do with his splits against the best bats of the Phillies. (via Brian McTaggart)

Phillies lefty bats against Will Smith in his career: Harper: 2-for-14, 6 strikeouts

Schwarber: 0-for-3, 2 strikeouts

Marsh: 0-for-2, 2 strikeouts

Stott: 0-for-1, 1 strikeout — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) October 28, 2022

Neutralizing Philly’s hot bats will be important into winning the World Series for the Astros. They can definitely go toe-to-toe with the Phillies in terms of scoring runs. They’ll have a much easier time winning games, though, if they can stop that elite hitting from running up the score. It will be tough, especially with how hot they’ve been over the last few games. If there’s one team that can do it, though, it’s Houston.