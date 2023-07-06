As the All-Star break approaches, the Houston Astros are chasing the Texas Rangers for the top spot in the AL West. But as the Astros try to continue their ascent to the top, they'll have to do so without Jose Altuve.

Altuve was placed on the 10-day injured list, via Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. Furthermore, Houston has recalled RHP Ronel Blanco and infielder David Hensley from Triple-A. Parker Mushinski was optioned down.

Altuve is currently dealing with left oblique discomfort. The second baseman missed four games with the same issue in early June. The Astros are now using the All-Star break as an opportunity to give Altuve more time to heal up. Still, when he returns, they'll be counting on him to be at his best offensively.

Injuries have limited Altuve this season, holding him to just 32 games. He has been solid when healthy, hitting .264 with six home runs, 15 RBI and five stolen bases. However, the Astros simply need Altuve to be on the field.

With the All-Star break looming, the Astros currently hold a 49-38 record. Still, they're two games behind the Rangers, who are 51-36 on the year. The second half of the season is poised to be a dogfight between both teams for the second half.

The Astros chances would look much better with Jose Altuve on the field. Hitting the IL now is more of a strategic move for Houston. But if Altuve isn't fully healthy after the All-Star break, the Astros could lose major steam in the AL West race.